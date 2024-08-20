A highly constrained supply of commercial aircraft has made it extremely difficult for airlines to grow without acquiring rival carriers – and in the USA, even that option has been limited lately by antitrust regulators.

But Alaska Airlines increasingly appears on the way to achieving substantial growth of the “inorganic” variety, says Xavier Smith, director of research, energy and industrials at market research group AlphaSense.

“It’s a super competitive US market and you can either grow organically, or you can grow through acquisition,” he says. “You’ve got airlines still waiting on those 737 Max orders; you’ve got Airbus slowing down production.”

In the case of Alaska’s proposed $1.9 billion acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska stands to benefit from gaining additional aircraft, domestic and international airport slots and exposure to new geographic regions.

The deal moved toward approval on 20 August as the deadline for antitrust review expired without a legal challenge. Alaska calls the US Department of Justice’s review period lapsing without an objection a “significant milestone in the process to join our airlines”.

If the carriers clear the next step – approval from the US Department of Transportation – along with other “customary closing conditions”, the deal would represent the first major US airline tie-up since Alaska’s 2016 acquisition of Virgin America.

Experts say the proposal makes more sense on paper than other recent efforts, such as JetBlue Airways’ failed attempt to acquire Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion.

”Our experts that we use at Alphasense, they forecast that JetBlue-Spirit would run into trouble because you’re taking seats out of that ultra-low-cost category, which is bad for consumers,” Smith says. ”But our experts don’t foresee any trouble with the Alaska-Hawaiian combination.”

“The networks are highly complementary; there’s not a lot of overlap,” he continues. ”You’re not losing an ultra-low-cost player. So, I think it will be a smooth transaction and integration.”

Seattle-based Alaska and Honolulu-based Hawaiian would share facilities up and down the West Coast of the USA, with Alaska’s primarily domestic network feeding into Hawaiian’s ocean-crossing routes to Hawaii and destinations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Not to mention, the combined company would boast a fleet of more than 350 aircraft, including Hawaiian’s newly added and incoming Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Hawaiian’s widebody jets would give Alaska, now an all-737 operator, more scale and scope.

In terms of network strategy, Alaska is attempting to double down on its West Coast stronghold as it makes a play for regional dominance, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Alaska is starting from an already-enviable position as it has effectively managed costs and weathered major disruptions, such as the grounding of its 737 Max 9 fleet following the 5 January door-plug incident involving a Max 9 operating Alaska flight 1282.

The carrier has also built a strong brand that would likely be bolstered by the potential addition of Hawaiian’s assets. Alaska has previously stated that it intends to preserve the customer-facing Hawaiian brand, which Smith believes is a wise decision.

“There are some names in the airline space that consumers don’t love that much but Hawaiian is a good brand,” he says. “I could see why they want to preserve that.”

Though it appears to be a solid match, the Alaska-Hawaiian deal is not in the bag. In December, the carriers said the regulatory review period was expected to take more than 12 months.