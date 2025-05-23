Analysis

American still expects profitable year despite weak domestic leisure demand

By 2025-05-23T21:42:00

American 787-9

Demand for domestic leisure travel in the USA has stabilised at a level lower than what American Airlines expected at the beginning of the year, though it remains hopeful that it can turn a profit in 2025. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE