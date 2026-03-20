Analysis

ANA bets on Narita expansion to fuel future growth

By 2026-03-20T13:49:00

ANA-787-9-c-Markus Mainka_Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

The ongoing plans to expand Tokyo’s Narita airport present the “greatest opportunity” for All Nippon Airways in its mid-term growth plans, amid significant changes in its international and domestic operating environment.

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