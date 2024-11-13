Analysis

Avianca turns attention to yields, shifts capacity from oversupplied domestic market

By 2024-11-13T19:01:00

Bogota airport

Source: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com

Colombian carrier Avianca is launching 14 more international routes this winter – atop nine it already started flying this year – as it reallocates capacity from the oversupplied domestic segment to higher-yielding markets.

