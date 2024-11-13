Avianca turns attention to yields, shifts capacity from oversupplied domestic market

Colombian carrier Avianca is launching 14 more international routes this winter – atop nine it already started flying this year – as it reallocates capacity from the oversupplied domestic segment to higher-yielding markets.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.