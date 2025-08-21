Azul’s operations holding steady as it navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The Sao Paulo-based company reported encouraging trends on revenue generation and passenger capacity in the second quarter, benefiting from a stronger Brazilian real and fewer operational disruptions caused by severe weather.
