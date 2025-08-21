Analysis

Azul’s operations holding steady as it navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By 2025-08-21T21:21:00

shutterstock_2456843195

Source: Alexandre Rotenberg / Shutterstock

The Sao Paulo-based company reported encouraging trends on revenue generation and passenger capacity in the second quarter, benefiting from a stronger Brazilian real and fewer operational disruptions caused by severe weather. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW