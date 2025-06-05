Blended wing-body developers JetZero and Natilus court carriers with airliner concepts

In a commercial aircraft space dominated by Airbus and Boeing and the time-tested tube-and-wing design, airlines are showing interest in “all-wing” airliner concepts being advanced by Long Beach-based JetZero and San Diego’s Natilus.
