Breeze slams Reagan National entry requirements as major carriers wrangle for new slots

Start-up Breeze Airways and several non-profit groups are criticising as anti-competitive a plan under which the US Department of Transportation (DOT) is allocated additional take-off and landing rights at Ronald Reagan Washington National airport.
