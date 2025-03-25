Breeze taps new chief people officer amid ‘exciting’ period of growth

Jeff Weber tells Airline Business he has a background working with “businesses that are really innovative and fast-growing, and are utilising technology in away that really disrupts or enhances the customer experience”.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.