Analysis

Breeze taps new chief people officer amid ‘exciting’ period of growth

By 2025-03-25T00:26:00

Breeze A220 Interior with Mood Lighting

Source: Breeze Airways

Jeff Weber tells Airline Business he has a background working with “businesses that are really innovative and fast-growing, and are utilising technology in  away that really disrupts or enhances the customer experience”. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE