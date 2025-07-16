Canadian carriers shift focus to Latin America amid US tensions

With air travel between Canada and the USA still suppressed, Canadian carriers are pushing farther south in pursuit of warm-weather destinations, with the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico squarely in their sites.
