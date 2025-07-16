Analysis

Canadian carriers shift focus to Latin America amid US tensions

By 2025-07-16T18:11:00

WestJet Liberia announcement

With air travel between Canada and the USA still suppressed, Canadian carriers are pushing farther south in pursuit of warm-weather destinations, with the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico squarely in their sites. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW