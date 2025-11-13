Cebu Pacific optimistic about strong year-end, unfazed by Q3 loss

Cebu Pacific maintains that it is “well-positioned” for a strong finish to the year, following a series of “seasonal headwinds” including changes in the academic calendar, as well as operational challenges.
