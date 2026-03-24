Cebu Pacific ‘well-positioned’ to ride out conflict uncertainty: CEO

Cebu Pacific has warned that the current jet fuel price volatility is “clearly not sustainable” in the long run, even as it touts its strong position and “clear focus” in managing the fallout from the conflict in the Middle East.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.