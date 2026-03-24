Analysis

Cebu Pacific ‘well-positioned’ to ride out conflict uncertainty: CEO

By 2026-03-24T10:27:00

Cebu Pacific A330neo

Source: Shutterstock

Cebu Pacific has warned that the current jet fuel price volatility is “clearly not sustainable” in the long run, even as it touts its strong position and “clear focus” in managing the fallout from the conflict in the Middle East.

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