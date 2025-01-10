Delta rides ‘accelerating’ premium and international demand into 2025

In a year that saw the US airline industry shift increasingly toward first- and business-class customers and long-haul international flights, perhaps no airline was better positioned to reap the rewards than Delta Air Lines
