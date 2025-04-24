Economic outlook prompts Southwest to trim already-reduced schedule

Bob Jordan, chief executive of Southwest Airlines, maintained during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the transformational changes underway at Southwest will make it resilient during lean times.
