Analysis

Elliott blasts Southwest anew for ‘profoundly out of touch’ strategic decisions

By 2024-07-08T18:23:00

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737

Source: Southwest Airlines

Elliott Investment Management has refreshed its scathing criticism of Southwest Airlines’ leadership in a letter that characterises the company’s board of directors as “profoundly out of touch” with investors. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or start your free trial now to access unlimited content for two weeks.

TRY FREE FOR TWO WEEKS
Understand the data that matters in the airlines industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
MT Fleets

Airline financial, traffic, and fleet data

Analysis

Analysis of latest industry developments

Interviews

Interviews with top airline CEOs

Rankings

Rankings of the world’s largest airlines

Newsletter

Weekly Airline Business Agenda email

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE