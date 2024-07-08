Elliott blasts Southwest anew for ‘profoundly out of touch’ strategic decisions

Elliott Investment Management has refreshed its scathing criticism of Southwest Airlines’ leadership in a letter that characterises the company’s board of directors as “profoundly out of touch” with investors.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.