End of rehabilitation approaches for Thai

With an imminent exit from business rehabilitation, Thai Airways International, which ended 2024 bettering its operating profit, has detailed the remaining steps required – including appointing a new board and a capital reduction exercise.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.