Finnair upbeat on earnings and confident refreshed strategy is right one

Finnair is the latest European carrier to explicitly or implicitly say it has reached a turning point, joining Icelandair Group and Wizz Air in announcing a change in fortunes underpinned by a refreshed strategy.
