How Qantas plans to turn Perth into its second-biggest gateway

Established flag carriers in developed markets might be accustomed to piecemeal network changes rather than big expansion moves, but Qantas Group is on a rare mission that might just fall into the latter category.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.