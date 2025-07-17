IATA’s Walsh on ‘difficult’ tariffs and ‘business as usual’ challenges

While the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pose a “challenge” for airlines, it is not “anywhere close” to being a crisis, says the IATA director-general, who also acknowledged the USA’s trade posture was a “complex” issue.
