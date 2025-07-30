Analysis

IndiGo overcomes ‘cascading external headwinds’ to continue on growth path

By 2025-07-30T16:31:00

IndiGo A320 neo 3

Source: IndiGo

When IndiGo was planning for the April-June quarter, its hosting of the IATA AGM in Delhi in early June was meant to be the headline story, reflecting its growing maturity in one of the world’s big aviation growth markets.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW