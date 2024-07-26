Isom hopes for quick wins as American rebuilds sales and slows capacity growth

While recognising it will take some time to build back its presence in premium indirect sales channel, American Airlines chief executive Robert Isom is hopeful of some early gains after ditching its failing sales and distribution strategy.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.