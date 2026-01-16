Korean Air warns of increased competition, geopolitical ‘volatility’ in 2026

Korean Air has flagged a series of possible headwinds this year – including increased geopolitical ‘volatility’ and softening outbound travel demand – even as it saw a “demand boom” in parts of its network.
