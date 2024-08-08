LATAM Airlines Group puts its money on international connections

Almost two years after emerging from pandemic-driven bankruptcy protection proceedings, Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group is looking to the future with confidence as it builds out its international operations
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.