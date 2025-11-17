Opening day of Dubai air show sees big Emirates order and talk of 777-10

Middle Eastern carrier Emirates took the headlines on day one of Dubai air show as it signed for a further 65 Boeing 777-9s and pressed for a feasibility study into a further stretch of the 777X, a version provisionally named the 777-10.
