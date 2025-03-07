Potential revival of American and JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance on horizon

With JetBlue Airways actively seeking airline partners, it could potentially revisist the now-defunct Northeast Alliance that saw it collaborate on scheduling, pricing and network management with major US carrier American Airlines.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.