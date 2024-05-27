Q1 2024 performance report for benchmark European airlines

Full first-quarter 2024 data for Airline Business’s benchmark airlines in Europe reflects an inauspicious start to the year for many airlines, albeit most earnings commentaries suggest things are set to improve
