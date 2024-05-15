Q1 2024 performance report for benchmark North American airlines

Full first-quarter 2024 data for Airline Business’s benchmark airlines in North America shows revenue, traffic and capacity rising year on year, but profitability taking a hit amid a string of challenges for low-cost carriers in particular.
