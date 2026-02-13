Singapore air show: Few orders but growth still on the horizon

Aircraft orders at the 2026 edition of the Singapore air show in early February were far and few – compared especially with the 2024 edition – and those announced were deals already committed to in the months leading up to the event.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.