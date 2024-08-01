Spirit defers Airbus deliveries and cuts pilots in turnaround push

Two days after introducing products to attract “premium leisure” travellers, Spirit Airlines says it has deferred deliveries of new Airbus jets and is furloughing pilots, moves coming as Spirit continued bleeding cash in the second quarter.
