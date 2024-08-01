Analysis

Spirit defers Airbus deliveries and cuts pilots in turnaround push

By 2024-08-01T16:49:00

51830757243_33b71f34d1_o

Source: Pittsburgh International airport

Two days after introducing products to attract “premium leisure” travellers, Spirit Airlines says it has deferred deliveries of new Airbus jets and is furloughing pilots, moves coming as Spirit continued bleeding cash in the second quarter.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or start your free trial now to access unlimited content for two weeks.

TRY FREE FOR TWO WEEKS
Understand the data that matters in the airlines industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
MT Fleets

Airline financial, traffic, and fleet data

Analysis

Analysis of latest industry developments

Interviews

Interviews with top airline CEOs

Rankings

Rankings of the world’s largest airlines

Newsletter

Weekly Airline Business Agenda email

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE