Analysis

‘Stop doing things that lose money’: Frontier CEO Biffle on industry-wide capacity cuts

By 2025-08-05T21:53:00

shutterstock_2597699003

Frontier Airlines reports $70 million second-quarter loss as CEO Barry Biffle asserts that all US carriers are losing money on domestic operations, with only international segments keeping some airlines profitable.

