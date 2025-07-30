Tariff fears subside as Japanese majors improve first-quarter profits

Concern over the adverse impact of the US government’s trade posture have largely proved to be unfounded – but not completely gone – for Japan’s two largest carriers, as they continued to reap the benefits of strong travel demand.
