Uncertainty rules as American is latest US carrier to report domestic weakness

When American Airlines executives discussed the operator’s first-quarter 2025 earnings on 24 April there was one word that kept being repeated over and over in the context of the US economy: uncertainty.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.