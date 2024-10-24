Upbeat Icelandair seeing end of ‘irrational’ capacity as inbound recovers

Icelandair Group expects its profitability to improve in the final quarter of 2024 and into 2025 as its business transformation, a more ‘rational’ capacity situation and the return of inbound travellers boost fortunes
