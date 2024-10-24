Analysis

Upbeat Icelandair seeing end of ‘irrational’ capacity as inbound recovers

By 2024-10-24T14:51:00

Boeing

Source: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock

Icelandair Group expects its profitability to improve in the final quarter of 2024 and into 2025 as its business transformation, a more ‘rational’ capacity situation and the return of inbound travellers boost fortunes

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or start your free trial now to access unlimited content for two weeks.

TRY FREE FOR TWO WEEKS
Understand the data that matters in the airlines industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
MT Fleets

Airline financial, traffic, and fleet data

Analysis

Analysis of latest industry developments

Interviews

Interviews with top airline CEOs

Rankings

Rankings of the world’s largest airlines

Newsletter

Weekly Airline Business Agenda email

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE