Analysis

Why United’s ‘moat’ gives Kirby confidence high margins are structural

By 2024-04-18T15:10:00

United Airlines chief executive

Source: United Airlines

When United Airlines beat analyst expectations this week with a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss and higher-than-expected revenues, one person who was not surprised was chief executive Scott Kirby.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or start your free trial now to access unlimited content for two weeks.

AB Premium gating message - Logged out

TRY FREE FOR TWO WEEKS
Airline Business
Airline Business
MT Fleets

Airline financial, traffic, and fleet data

Analysis

Analysis of latest industry developments

Interviews

Interviews with top airline CEOs

Rankings

Rankings of the world’s largest airlines

Newsletter

Weekly Airline Business Agenda email

FIND OUT MORE