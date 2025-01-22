Analysis

Widebody shortage creating tailwind for United’s international operations: Kirby

By 2025-01-22T18:59:00

shutterstock_2499272501

Source: Shutterstock

Constrained production of commercial aircraft will likely boost United Airlines’ international operations for the next several years, chief executive Scott Kirby said during the company’s 22 January earnings call. 

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE