Will Qatar Airways become latest player in Virgin Australia stakeholder story?

Reports that Qatar Airways is in talks to acquire up to 20% of Virgin Australia should come as little surprise given both the latter’s history of attracting airline suitors as well as the Gulf carrier’s interest in building its Australian presence.
