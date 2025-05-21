InterCaribbean Airways has long endeavoured to better connect the islands dotting the Caribbean region beyond its operational base in Turks and Caicos.

Now, building off its strong regional network, it is turning attention to even more-distant shores.

The carrier is planning to use an incoming fleet of Embraer 170 regional jets with 2,000nm (3,700km) of range to introduce new routes to Central America, North America and South America starting later this year.

Chief executive Trevor Sadler recently described to Airline Business the company’s growth from a “limited” turboprop operator into a hub-and-spoke airline with a 20-city network and even bigger ambitions.

Sadler, who joined the company in 2013, shared founder and current chairman Lyndon Gardiner’s vision of turning the airline once known as Air Turks & Caicos into a broader operation, and creating a “much more connected Caribbean”.

“Thinking through both what the airline is and what the opportunity be, I bought into the dream,” Sadler says. “His description of the opportunity intrigued me, and I took on board that this wasn’t a pipe dream, that this [was] something that we clearly could make real.”

Early during Sadler’s time with the company, discussions arose regarding the carrier’s name and what it signified. It was agreed that Air Turks & Caicos would ”be a liabilty rather than an asset” as the carrier embarked on its expansion plan.

InterCaribbean has grown into its name in intervening years, Sadler says. “We are well down that road of creating connectivity.”

ISLAND BY ISLAND

An early decision to turn Providenciales International airport into a connective hub, breaking from the airline’s early point-to-point model, proved to be foundational for InterCaribbean. But it came with added complexity.

“This meant that for the first time we were overnighting airplanes from our home-based Providenciales,” he says.

The early expansion was not an overnight success, as the carrier initially struggled to fill its Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia turboprops with passengers. “A little at a time, people realised they could connect between any of these two points over Providenciales”.

The carrier’s next big move was into San Juan. It began with flights to Tortola, then the company realised “that we could do a whole lot more in that market”, Sadler says.

InterCaribbean stationed an aircraft in Tortola and established a busy route between San Juan and the British Virgin Islands. “Now connect Tortola to Antigua, over to Dominica, Dominica into St Lucia, and from our home base into Cuba, as well,” Sadler says.

The island-hopping approach to building out a regional network that defined InterCaribbean’s first-ever growth phase stopped cold in early 2020, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several months of “zero operations” gave InterCaribbean a chance to build an operation in Barbados, establishing routes between Barbados and Grenada, as well as Grenada and St Vincent.

“Some months later, we began flights down into Guyana,” he says of the carrier’s expansion into South America.

The bet on Barbados paid off once demand for air travel returned, especially with Grantley Adams International airport in Barbados serving as a hub for inbound European traffic. “Suddenly, we had people coming in and filling up airplanes,” he says.

The pandemic delayed InterCaribbean’s plan of replacing its ageing EMB-120s with French-manufactured ATR turboprops. Currently, the carrier operates nine ATR 42-500s and one ATR 72-500, while eight of its older EMB-120s are still in service.

The airline plans to continue operating some of the EMB-120s through end-2025, while continuing to phase out the type.

InterCaribbean also operates one MHIRJ CRJ900 with 90 seats on high-demand routes.

Earlier this year, InterCaribbean purchased eight E170s to replace its ageing, 50-seat ERJ145s with “effectively 50% more seats and 100% more range ability, which in turn opens up the door to do a whole lot of new things”, Sadler says.

The carrier plans to connect three more as-yet unidentified Caribbean islands before year-end, and it is also considering “longer legs that get us into the North American, South American and Central American markets”.

The E170’s range puts large metropolitan areas in the Northeast USA and Eastern Canada squarely within reach.

Though it has long flown to the US territory of Puerto Rico, InterCaribbean does not currently operate scheduled flights to the contiguous USA. That is likely to change within the next several months.

TAXES & TERMINALS

Caribbean carriers face a range of challenges specific to the region, including high taxes that can add up for travellers with multi-country itineraries.

“Here, because everything is treated as an international flight, the consequences are that people can fly only so often before they just don’t have the money to fly with any frequency,” Sadler says. “Taxation is the biggest damper for us to create a greater, broader amount of flying opportunities for everyone.”

Airport infrastructure is another major difficulty for Caribbean operators, with limited take-off and landing slots, ageing terminals and antiquated security protocols common throughout the region.

With North American carriers increasingly targeting Providenciales International airport, slots and gate spaces are at a premium there.

“The reality is that everyone wants to come within a very small window of time, for which we simply don’t have sufficient gate parking space,” he says. ”It’s often creating difficulties with flow control into the airport: ’I can’t let you land because I’ve got nowhere for you to park’.”

InterCaribbean has responded by scheduling outbound flights prior to the peak of traffic in Provideciales, and scheduling inbound flights for later in the afternoon, when most activitiy at the airport has subsided.

Plans to rebuild the terminal at InterCaribbean’s hub “can’t come soon enough”, Sadler says, as the region is experiencing a tourism boom in the post-Covid era.

Indeed, Sadler maintains a long-term view of growth for InterCaribbean as it keeps adding routes and increasing flight frequencies. And this fall, it will launch E170 flights beyond the Caribbean.