Japan Airlines makes the most of imbalanced demand return

While Japan Airlines has enjoyed a strong pick-up in its financial performance since markets reopened after the pandemic, the carrier’s network chief Ross Leggett notes it is doing so against the backdrop of markedly changed travel patterns.
