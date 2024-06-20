Interviews

Japan Airlines makes the most of imbalanced demand return

By 2024-06-20T10:00:00

JAL Ross Leggett 001

Source: BillyPix

While Japan Airlines has enjoyed a strong pick-up in its financial performance since markets reopened after the pandemic, the carrier’s network chief Ross Leggett notes it is doing so against the backdrop of markedly changed travel patterns.

