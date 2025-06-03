Interviews

KLM chief on crucial labour agreements, Schiphol and A350 plans

By 2025-06-03T05:25:00

KLM chief executive

Source: BillyPix

KLM is making progress in its wide-ranging efforts to reduce cost levels and improve productivity, following an emergence from Covid-19 that has been marked by a number of challenges at the SkyTeam carrier, including weaker financial returns.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW