KLM chief on crucial labour agreements, Schiphol and A350 plans

KLM is making progress in its wide-ranging efforts to reduce cost levels and improve productivity, following an emergence from Covid-19 that has been marked by a number of challenges at the SkyTeam carrier, including weaker financial returns.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.