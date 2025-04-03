Interviews

Michael O’Leary on Boeing quality, Max 10, fares, and ‘fat, dumb and happy’ peers

By 2025-04-03T10:14:00

Ryanair group chief executive

Source: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock

A year on from Michael’s O’Leary’s complaints about finding “spanners under floorboards” in Ryanair’s new Max jets, and the airline’s group chief executive is feeling more upbeat about Boeing’s progress.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE