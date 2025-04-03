Michael O’Leary on Boeing quality, Max 10, fares, and ‘fat, dumb and happy’ peers

A year on from Michael’s O’Leary’s complaints about finding “spanners under floorboards” in Ryanair’s new Max jets, and the airline’s group chief executive is feeling more upbeat about Boeing’s progress.
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.