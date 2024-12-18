Is Trump’s election a setback for airline sustainability efforts?

A second term for Donald Trump is likely to complicate the net-zero journey for airlines. Whether or not the reality turns out better than the rhetoric, the industry has lots to lose by failing to uphold its environmental commitments
