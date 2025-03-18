Opinion

What does an unpredictable US administration mean for the global airline sector?

By 2025-03-18T14:52:00

Graphs

Source: leungchopan/Shutterstock

After its initial optimism over expectations of business-friendly policies from the new administration, the airline industry is discovering it might have to take some rough with the smooth while Donald Trump is in the White House

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE