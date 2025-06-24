Reports

Q1 2025 performance report for benchmark global airlines

By 2025-06-24T11:35:00

Airport

Source: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Full first-quarter 2025 data from Airline Business’s benchmark global carriers shows indicators improved year on year across the board, even as most regions struggled to match their year-ago profit performances.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
SUBSCRIBE NOW