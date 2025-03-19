Reports

Q4 2024 performance report for benchmark European airlines

By 2025-03-19T16:33:00

Boeing

Source: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Full fourth-quarter 2024 data from Airline Business’s benchmark airlines in Europe shows the region ending the year on a brighter note, following a first nine months in which profitability had been consistently lower year on year.

This content is for Airline Business subscribers. Please log in or connect with our team for a personalised demo

Request a demo now
The analysis, news, and data solution for the airline industry
Airline Business
Airline Business
Analysis

Daily industry analysis and articles

MT Fleets

Weekly bespoke newsletters

Interviews

Award-winning news coverage

Rankings

Interviews with industry leaders

Newsletter

Financial, fleet, and traffic data

PLUS includes all membership benefits
FIND OUT MORE