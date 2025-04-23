Q4 2024 report for benchmark Latin American airlines

Full fourth-quarter results from Airline Business’s benchmark airlines in the Latin America region show them recording lower profitability year on year in US dollar terms, as currency issues in particular weighed on the aggregate data.
