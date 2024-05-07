As leading ultra-low-cost carriers in the USA embark on wholesale network changes in response to shifting market dynamics, one smaller airline is sticking to its guns.

A bright spot in the USA’s post-Covid-19 low-cost airline landscape, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines has consistently turned in steady financial performances while segment leaders such as Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines have struggled to consistently turn profits.

The first quarter was no different as Sun Country reports generating record revenues of $312 million, up nearly 6% over the prior-year period, and a profit of $35.3 million – compared with $38.2 million during the first three months of 2023.

“This is our seventh consecutive quarter of profitability,” says chief executive Jude Bricker. “The staffing-driven constraints we’ve experienced for over a year now have eased and we were able to grow our scheduled service business as rapidly as we intended to.”

Sun Country is a different beast from other ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs) in that its scheduled passenger operations are bolstered by charter and cargo revenue, which allow the carrier to focus passenger capacity during peak periods of leisure travel.

“Our diversified business model is unique in the airline industry,” says chief executive Jude Bricker. “The combination of our scheduled flexibility and the low-fixed-cost model allows us to respond to both predictable demand fluctuations and exogenous industry shocks.”

“When possible, we may allocate surplus capacity into our charter and cargo sector,” he adds. “There are significant opportunities for creative growth.”

This flexible strategy is reflective of one of Sun Country’s guiding principles – pursuing “incremental capacity”, or “doing the best thing you can with that plane time at that moment”, Bricker says. “When we run out of [ways] to contribute positively, we don’t fly.”

In an example of Sun Country’s diversified business model at work, the company’s first-quarter revenue from scheduled passenger service was down 7.5%, to $141 million from $153 million last year.

But the carrier’s charter and cargo revenue streams were both up about 2.5% during the period, while ancillary revenue – made from charging add-on fees – increased nearly 26%, all leading to Sun Country’s record-breaking quarterly revenue total.

Meanwhile, leading ULCCs are struggling to find profitability amid the hyper-competitive low-cost market in the USA. Not only is the field crowded with incumbents such as Frontier, Spirit and Allegiant Air, it also features relative newcomers such as Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways. Discounters are also feeling pricing pressure from major US airlines with low-cost products of their own.

Both Frontier and Spirit are cutting capacity to former leisure travel strongholds and remaking their respective networks to uncover underserved markets.

Frontier believes its shift away from markets saturated with the seats of rival airlines will start paying off as soon as this spring, after posting a $26 million loss in the first quarter. It was profitable for the full year of 2023 but its inconsistent performances coming out of the pandemic have prompted some soul-searching.

Spirit, meanwhile, reports losing $143 million during the period and promises to provide more details on its new long-term strategy now that its long-sought deal to be acquired by JetBlue Airways is dead.

But Bricker believes that even drastic network overhauls will not fix underlying problems for Sun Country’s competitors.

“My view would be that Frontier and Spirit are challenged more with when they fly than where they fly,” Bricker says. ”In the same way that we’re having these off-peak weaknesses, they’re experiencing the same. So, the network churn isn’t addressing the issue.”

Bricker adds that moves made by those airlines have yet to impact Sun Country’s competitive position at its hub in Minneapolis, though Frontier does have a growing presence there.

“On competitive encroachment, most of what we’re seeing is from Delta,” he says. ”It seems like they’re building out Minneapolis in the post-Covid recovery a little longer than they’ve done in some other their other hubs.”

Delta Air Lines has a major hub in Minneapolis and has recently used its considerable weight to pressure Sun Country on shared routes as a means of containing the growing ULCC.

An all-Boeing 737 operator, Sun Country expects to operate a fleet of 63 aircraft by late next year, including seven 737s coming off-lease with other operators and two more that are currently being inducted to enter service. Those fleet additions will allow Sun Country to fly about 40% more block hours than it currently has capacity for.