Until recently, Spirit Airlines executives believed that the company’s new corporate campus in Dania Beach, Florida would be branded with the colours of rival low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways.

“Now, we are proud to boldly display our signature Spirit yellow,” chief executive Ted Christie said during the company’s quarterly earnings call on 6 May.

Newly at liberty to talk freely about the defunct deal that would have seen JetBlue purchase Spirit for $3.8 billion, Christie asserts that a federal judge’s ruling to block it on antitrust grounds was based on a “serious misreading of both the evidence and the law”.

“Aside from the waste of taxpayer funds and damage done to two proud companies through this process, the fact that the DOJ even brought a case to block a merger between two carriers with less than 8% combined market share shows just how uninformed the government is about our dynamic airline business, particularly in the post-Covid era,” he says.

Christie says the sector “changed dramatically” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, favouring deeply entrenched legacy carriers, while the US government has stifled competition by blocking consolidation among smaller airlines.

The “Big Four” US airlines – American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, themselves the product of numerous successful mergers going back decades – now control 78% of US domestic airline seats, according to Cirium data. Spirit carries 5% of seats on domestic flights, and JetBlue carries 4%.

”Nearly all the profits of the US airline industry are concentrated in just two companies, while the smaller non-legacy carriers scramble to restore profitability in what seems evermore like a rigged game,” Christie says. “The big four are the beneficiaries of this new normal; American consumers are the long-term losers.”

JetBlue and Spirit have struggled to maintain profitability since the Covid-19 pandemic overturned the airline industry in 2020. They had viewed a tie up as helping them compete against much larger airlines. In the first quarter of 2024, Spirit lost $143 million and JetBlue lost $716 million loss.

The carriers have also had dozens of Airbus A320neo-family jets grounded due to Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan (GTF) engine inspections and repairs.

JetBlue has been remaking its C-suite in recent months, while Spirit has taken no action to shake up its leadership team. Xavier Smith, director of Research, Energy and Industrials at market research group AlphaSense, believes Spirit is due for such a change.

“There’s been a lot of corporate action over at JetBlue – it has a new CEO, there’s a new activist investor that has two new board seats,” he says. “I like this focus on risk management and strategic change – and that’s what I’d like to see at Spirit.”

In addition to new leadership, Smith suggests Spirit should try attracting customers beyond budget-conscious leisure travellers and “find some other niches that can be attractive”, going so far as to propose changing the single-class configuration of Spirit’s cabins.

“I can’t see business people travelling on the current configuration of Spirit, so I think they need to do something drastic to make it attractive,” he says.

When Spirit started exploring combinations with other US carriers in 2022, it favoured a deal with Denver-based ULCC Frontier Airlines, recommending that shareholders approve Frontier’s roughly $2.6 billion offer. However, that deal was scuttled in favour of a richer offer made by JetBlue – though one that had always been widely viewed as more likely subject to challenge on antitrust grounds by the US Department of Justice.

”Our shareholders did not listen,” Christie says. ”While not our first choice, we believed the merger with JetBlue would, as an alternative, be very positive for consumers and other constituents.”

Spirit was “well aware” of the risk that the JetBlue deal would not be approved by the US government, and therefore developed a back-up plan in case the acquisition fell through, Christie says. However, the agreement contained several operational restrictions that hindered Spirit’s ability to improve its financial performance as circumstances shifted.

The deal “limited what we could do to right-size the business to address over-staffing levels caused by issues with the GTF engines on our new aircraft, and make the necessary changes to our product and strategy to adjust to the evolving industry environment”, Christie says.

No longer bound by restrictions imposed by the failed merger, Spirit is forming a plan to return to profitability. It is reducing capacity and staffing levels, as it anticipates that an average of 25 of its Airbus A320-family aircraft will be grounded due to PW1100G engine issues through the remainder of the year.

Last month, the carrier said it was deferring delivery of new A320neo-family jets that had been scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026, and also plans to furlough 260 pilots starting on 1 September. Christie says the ULCC will share more details of its standalone financial plan in coming months, as Spirit seeks to restructure debt obligations that are coming due.