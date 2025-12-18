Is the airline industry’s new-found ‘resilience’ actually just peak premium demand?

It might be the case that strong demand for the expensive seats among travel-hungry leisure passengers is a structural change in the post-Covid era. But there are clear risks in going all-in on that assumption
From making its debut as a magazine in 1985 through to its evolution into an online data and analysis tool, Airline Business has forged a reputation for providing high-quality, in-depth coverage of the airline sector’s strategic and economic drivers. Our trusted insight gives users a competitive edge in the global industry.