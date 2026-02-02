Passengers arriving at Changi Airport this week will be treated to a rare bird’s-eye view of the 10th Singapore air show. From a window seat, the Changi Exhibition Centre’s massive halls and the static park—packed with a mix of airliners, business jets, and grey-tail military assets—look like an aviation enthusiast’s dream come true.

But it is the stretch of water beyond that underscores the importance of this year’s show. With roughly one-third of global trade and 25% of seaborne oil transiting these waters, Singapore sits at the ultimate strategic chokepoint. To the northeast lies the South China Sea, the energy lifeline for North Asian economies, to the northwest, the Malacca Strait.

Given a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment and the high economic stakes, the region’s militaries and coast guards see a need to improve their long-range situational awareness.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is leading the way, and has made maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance a major priority. The show follows the pivotal January 2026 US approval of a $2.3 billion deal for four Boeing P-8A Poseidons. These 737-based anti-submarine warfare aircraft will eventually replace the venerable Fokker 50 fleet, offering a massive leap in sensor capability and endurance.

In the show’s static park, the RSAF is debuting the Elbit Systems Hermes 900 UAV. Now progressively replacing the Hermes 450, the Hermes 900 doubles loiter time to 36h and introduces a multi-sensor suite capable of tracking everything from illegal fishing to “grey zone” naval incursions.

This shift toward high-end, persistent monitoring is a regional trend. As geopolitical tensions rise, regional military leaders won’t be looking for just specific UAVs or aircraft, but how such assets can be networked to provide persistent surveillance over the world’s most valuable trade routes.

In other defence coverage, Raytheon is nearing production of its PhantomStrike active electronically scanned array radar for launch customer Korea Aerospace Industries.

Boeing has secured US government order for four additional MH-139 Gray Wolf helicopters, a type used to provide security for US Air Force intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

Lockheed has also announced that it will invest $1 billion to improve the F-35’s operational readiness.

For our Singapore air show defence coverage and other defence news, visit our defence landing page.