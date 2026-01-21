The US government has cleared the possible sale of Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) to Singapore.

The possible package covers four aircraft as well as a range of systems, sensors, spare parts, and services, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Also included are eight MK 54 MOD 0 torpedoes, which will be provided from US Navy stocks.

“This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve Singapore’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible maritime force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in U.S allied operations. The proposed sale will support Singapore’s goal of improving national and territorial defence as well as increasing interoperability with U.S. and allied forces.”

Singapore indicated its plans to obtain four P-8As in September 2025. Prior to this, the country had also considered the Airbus Defence & Space C295 as a replacement for its aging Fokker 50 MPAs.

The P-8A acquisition is consistent with the broader modernisation of Singapore’s navy. This includes the introduction of six Formidable-class frigates from 2007-2009 and the planned introduction of the Multi-Role Combat Vessel: large ships that will serve as a “mothership” for unmanned air and surface vehicles.

Singapore appears set to be the first Southeast Asian nation to obtain the P-8A, which is derived from the 737NG airliner. The other regional operators of the type are Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

India also operates the closely related P-8I Neptune, which features a range of indigenous equipment.