Indonesia and the Philippines are making progress to improved maritime surveillance capabilities through the acquisition of twin-engined aircraft.

Italian airframer Vulcanair says that is has started production of four A-Viator twin-engined turboprops for Indonesia’s navy.

“After a market survey, in 2022 the Indonesian Ministry of Defence reached out to Vulcanair for the purchase of a number of A-Viator turboprop aircraft for the purpose of modernising the fleet of the Indonesian navy composed of old and costly large twin-engine turboprop and obsolete single engine piston aircraft,” says the company.

Jakarta signed a contract for four initial aircraft in December 2023, but Vulcanair says this was only “activated” on 29 January. In addition to the aircraft, the deal covers crew and maintainer training, as well as a simulator.

The company adds that the aircraft, which can operate from un-prepared strips, is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce 250 B17/F turboprops and can be equipped with a “vast number of mission and sensor installations.”

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the Indonesian navy operates 19 fixed-wing aircraft. Of these, 10 are Indonesia Aerospace-produced NC212-200s and six CN235MPAs. It also has a pair of Beechcraft G58 Barons and a single King Air 350i.

Separately, the Philippine coast guard has signed a letter of acceptance for three Beechcraft King Air twin turboprops with the US Department of War.

The three aircraft will improve Manila’s maritime awareness and search and rescue capabilities.

The coast guard of the Philippines operates just four fixed-wing assets: three Britten-Norman BN2 Islanders and one Cessna 208B Grand Caravan. It also operates three helicopters: two Airbus Helicopters H145s and one Bo105C.